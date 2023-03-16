Janesville teen charged after school threat at Marshall Middle School

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An 8th grader faces juvenile charges after a school threat was reported Wednesday at a Wisconsin middle school.

The 14-year-old was detained at the Rock County Youth Services Center after Marshall Middle School administrators received word of the threat.

Authorities say they received the information at the beginning of the school day through witnesses and immediately took action to investigate, locating the student and searching their backpack and locker.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the student’s residence, where they found four firearms and miscellaneous computerized devices. All weapons were removed from the home during the search.

School administrators and resource officers say the outcome could have been much different without witnesses reporting their concerns to authorities.

Anyone with information about someone exhibiting early warning signs of planned violence towards others can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

