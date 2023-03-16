Illinois lawmakers say fentanyl test strip bill will help save lives

The test strips are able to identify if fentanyl is present in any drug.
House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-89), believes making the test strips available will have...
House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-89), believes making the test strips available will have a significant impact in combating fentanyl overdoses when just a small amount (2 milligrams) of the drug can be fatal.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders in Springfield discussed proposed legislation they say would help save lives in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic.

The bill, HB3203, amends the Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction Act to allow pharmacists and retail stores to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter. It would also let county health departments give out the strips for free. Right now, test strips are considered “drug paraphernalia” which makes it difficult to determine if other drugs could be laced with fentanyl.

The bill’s sponsor, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-89), believes making the test strips available will have a significant impact in combating fentanyl overdoses when just a small amount (2 milligrams) of the drug can be fatal.

“This bill will help save lives,” said McCombie during a press conference Thursday. “Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is taking far too many lives and as we continue to take steps to address the opioid epidemic affecting Illinois families, our priority with this legislation is to single out fentanyl.”

Last week, HB3203 passed unanimously out of the Health and Human Services Committee in the Illinois House. The bill awaits further consideration in the Illinois House.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Photo of Peanut
Man demands change to Illinois law after dog was brutally attacked
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark

Latest News

Rockford River Valley Blood Center
RRVBC adds cholesterol test option for blood donors
Charges filed in school threat
Janesville teen charged after school threat at Marshall Middle School
Rock County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam callers posing as law enforcement
March 16 birthdays
March 16 birthdays