Expect A Soggy Thursday Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers to begin around the noon hour with highs today around 47 degrees. Periods of rain showers will continue tonight with a shift to snow after midnight. We could go on to see a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces. COLD and windy tomorrow with highs in the middle 30′s. Down to the teens on Friday night with chills as cold as zero. A blustery 26 degrees on Saturday with occasional flurries. Sunny and middle 40′s on Sunday.

