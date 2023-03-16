Expect A Soggy Thursday Afternoon

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers to begin around the noon hour with highs today around 47 degrees. Periods of rain showers will continue tonight with a shift to snow after midnight. We could go on to see a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces. COLD and windy tomorrow with highs in the middle 30′s. Down to the teens on Friday night with chills as cold as zero. A blustery 26 degrees on Saturday with occasional flurries. Sunny and middle 40′s on Sunday.

