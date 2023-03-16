Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April
The NIC-10 vs. Area teams format will return on April 15
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high school basketball season in the books, only one game remains in the stateline as the Rising Stars Classic returns to RVC on April 15.
The event will see the return of boys and girls basketball matchups between top seniors from around the area facing the top seniors from the NIC-10. RVC head basketball coaches Daryl Watkins and Tyler Bredehoft, along with local media members helped select this year’s rosters. Rosters are subject to change ahead of the event.
NIC-10 Girls
Maggie Schmidt-Boylan
Reniyah Shirley-Freeport
Avery Green-Guilford
Lindsey Knuth-Guilford
Sydney Donaldson-Guilford
Grace Vyborny-Harlem
Nikki Harrison-Harlem
Emma Clark-Hononegah
Breacia Carter-Hononegah
TaMya Sago-Jefferson
Head Coach: Mike Jamerson-Guilford
Area Girls
Ella Grundstrom-Byron
Ava Kultgen-Byron
Harvest Day-Dixon
Ella Govig-Dixon
Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow
Sydney Carlson-Lutheran
Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound
Avery Demo-Rockford Christian
Evyn Carrier-Sycamore
Campbell Schrank-Winnebago
Head Coach: Eric Yerly-Byron
NIC-10 Boys
Adrian Agee-Auburn
Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn
Ethan Andre-Belvidere North
Aedan Campos-Boylan
Antonio Lewis-East
Matthew Hoarde-East
Carl Harris-East
Elijah Richmond-Freeport
Mekhi Doby-Guilford
Dane Dailing-Harlem
Head Coach: Chris Dixon-Guilford
Area Boys
Owen Greenfield-Forreston
Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston
Blake Broege-Lutheran
Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran
Korbin Gann-Pecatonica
Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian
Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound
Leorence Kostka-South Beloit
Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley
Ray Maurchie-Winnebago
Head Coach: Matt Stucky-South Beloit
