Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April

The NIC-10 vs. Area teams format will return on April 15
Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April
Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high school basketball season in the books, only one game remains in the stateline as the Rising Stars Classic returns to RVC on April 15.

The event will see the return of boys and girls basketball matchups between top seniors from around the area facing the top seniors from the NIC-10. RVC head basketball coaches Daryl Watkins and Tyler Bredehoft, along with local media members helped select this year’s rosters. Rosters are subject to change ahead of the event.

NIC-10 Girls

Maggie Schmidt-Boylan

Reniyah Shirley-Freeport

Avery Green-Guilford

Lindsey Knuth-Guilford

Sydney Donaldson-Guilford

Grace Vyborny-Harlem

Nikki Harrison-Harlem

Emma Clark-Hononegah

Breacia Carter-Hononegah

TaMya Sago-Jefferson

Head Coach: Mike Jamerson-Guilford

Area Girls

Ella Grundstrom-Byron

Ava Kultgen-Byron

Harvest Day-Dixon

Ella Govig-Dixon

Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow

Sydney Carlson-Lutheran

Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound

Avery Demo-Rockford Christian

Evyn Carrier-Sycamore

Campbell Schrank-Winnebago

Head Coach: Eric Yerly-Byron

NIC-10 Boys

Adrian Agee-Auburn

Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn

Ethan Andre-Belvidere North

Aedan Campos-Boylan

Antonio Lewis-East

Matthew Hoarde-East

Carl Harris-East

Elijah Richmond-Freeport

Mekhi Doby-Guilford

Dane Dailing-Harlem

Head Coach: Chris Dixon-Guilford

Area Boys

Owen Greenfield-Forreston

Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston

Blake Broege-Lutheran

Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran

Korbin Gann-Pecatonica

Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian

Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound

Leorence Kostka-South Beloit

Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley

Ray Maurchie-Winnebago

Head Coach: Matt Stucky-South Beloit

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Photo of Peanut
Man demands change to Illinois law after dog was brutally attacked
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark

Latest News

Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke set to make debut with USA Hockey Senior Team
Orangeville alum Tessa Janecke wins HCA National Rookie of the Year
Belvidere North’s Nick Winters signs letter of intent to join UW-La Crosse football
Belvidere North’s Nick Winters signs letter of intent to join UW-La Crosse football
Hononegah thrower Jacob Klink signs NLI to join Illinois State Track and Field
Hononegah thrower Jacob Klink signs NLI to join Illinois State Track and Field
IceHogs snag overtime win against Manitoba
IceHogs snag overtime win against Manitoba