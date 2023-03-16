Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high school basketball season in the books, only one game remains in the stateline as the Rising Stars Classic returns to RVC on April 15.

The event will see the return of boys and girls basketball matchups between top seniors from around the area facing the top seniors from the NIC-10. RVC head basketball coaches Daryl Watkins and Tyler Bredehoft, along with local media members helped select this year’s rosters. Rosters are subject to change ahead of the event.

NIC-10 Girls

Maggie Schmidt-Boylan

Reniyah Shirley-Freeport

Avery Green-Guilford

Lindsey Knuth-Guilford

Sydney Donaldson-Guilford

Grace Vyborny-Harlem

Nikki Harrison-Harlem

Emma Clark-Hononegah

Breacia Carter-Hononegah

TaMya Sago-Jefferson

Head Coach: Mike Jamerson-Guilford

Area Girls

Ella Grundstrom-Byron

Ava Kultgen-Byron

Harvest Day-Dixon

Ella Govig-Dixon

Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow

Sydney Carlson-Lutheran

Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound

Avery Demo-Rockford Christian

Evyn Carrier-Sycamore

Campbell Schrank-Winnebago

Head Coach: Eric Yerly-Byron

NIC-10 Boys

Adrian Agee-Auburn

Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn

Ethan Andre-Belvidere North

Aedan Campos-Boylan

Antonio Lewis-East

Matthew Hoarde-East

Carl Harris-East

Elijah Richmond-Freeport

Mekhi Doby-Guilford

Dane Dailing-Harlem

Head Coach: Chris Dixon-Guilford

Area Boys

Owen Greenfield-Forreston

Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston

Blake Broege-Lutheran

Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran

Korbin Gann-Pecatonica

Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian

Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound

Leorence Kostka-South Beloit

Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley

Ray Maurchie-Winnebago

Head Coach: Matt Stucky-South Beloit

