5 horses shot to death, 3 more injured on property in Virginia, deputies say

Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.
Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOUT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses on a property in Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in Spout Springs, which is located in central Virginia.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded.

Emergency veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals, and a forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime. That juvenile’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Photo of Peanut
Man demands change to Illinois law after dog was brutally attacked
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark

Latest News

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
Family visiting Florida reels in great white shark
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to a COVID-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval
Police said Jennifer Long, 41, was charged in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son.
Police: Mother charged after 8-year-old boy stabbed to death
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off