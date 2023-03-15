Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move...
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Laser tag
New laser tag arena opens in former Laser Quest space

Latest News

One year after President Biden spotlighted Joshua Davis’ advocacy, Davis continues push for...
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
Road Construction
IDOT: Perryville Road bridge to close March 20, weather permitting
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit