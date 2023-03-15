Roxy Carmichael announces move to Edgbrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local stores look to build their arsenal in the fight to win the hearts of shoppers, moving them away from online shopping. Edgebrook Mall is all about keeping the money in the community. Events like Music on the Mall, The Cider and Cinnamon Crafts Fair, and Small Business Saturday are helping its stores thrive, and attracting other shops to the supportive community.

“Three quarters of the dollar actually stays here in our community. And you’re supporting your neighbor, your friend, someone that you know, and that helps out your activities as well,” said Marketing Director Sandy Dingus.

Since August the store has added six shops, all locally owned.

“Edgebrook is known for its unique blend of eclectic boutique shops, excellent restaurants, and convenient service-oriented businesses,” Dingus told 23 News.

The mall will soon add a seventh popular business, Roxy Carmichael, a women’s boutique. For the past 16 years, it sat just down the street from the mall but come July, it will be a part of it. This will be the third women’s boutique moving to Edgebrook. Instead of hopping around to different places around town, the hope is shoppers will have a one stop shop for all their needs.

“It allows us to be open extra hours, we’re hiring extra people,” said owner Christine LaMantia.

LaMantia says all the businesses will support each other, not compete.

“The local business are shutting down, and when you don’t have that local support for the small business they go by the wayside,” she said.

Dingus thinks the events at the mall are vital for its success.

“Our Music on the Mall which runs during the summer every Friday night, and our arts and crafts events has really made a difference for the activity and the shoppers that come with that activity,” she said.

The mall has a new event coming up on Easter Weekend called “The Egg Spot.” Instead of the regular scavenger egg hunt, they will have special eggs hidden at different merchants throughout the mall.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.