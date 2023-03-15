Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move

(Associated Press) - Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback says he is just waiting for the Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. The 39-year-old said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week. Rodgers has been the face of the franchise since Hall of Famer Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.