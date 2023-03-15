Roadwork to begin on S. Perryville Road in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Bridge repairs on S. Perryville Road will begin as the Illinois Department of Transportation embarks on a $227 million, multi-year project to improve the I-39 corridor.

Construction is slated Monday, March 20, weather permitting, through December 1, 2023.

This means road closures on S. Perryville Road between Armer Drive and Mill Road.

IDOT notes that motorists will have two detour options during construction: Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road and Linden Road or Harrison Avenue and Mill Road.

Those traveling I-39 should also expect occasional lane closures and shifts in traffic during construction.

Perryville Road will be closed between Mill Road and Armer Drive beginning on March 20. Please follow marked detour route options. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/NGp2X08Ntj — IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) March 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.