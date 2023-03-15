Report: David Montgomery signs three-year deal with Lions

Montgomery was a 2019 third-round pick for the Bears
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive...
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Doug Costin after a short gain during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WIFR) - Bears running back David Montgomery is on his way to an NFC North rival after multiple reports say the free agent is signing with the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Montgomery will sign a three-year, $18-million deal with Detroit. The former Iowa State Cyclone spent four years in Chicago after being drafted by the Bears in 2019. While in Chicago, Montgomery had over 800 rushing yards each season and posted 30 touchdowns in his four years.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker...
Bears sign numerous players on first day of NFL free agency
The GoFundMe page has raised half of the $20,000 goal so far.
Mom who survived Bolingbrook shooting has Rockford roots

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard n action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Report: Jets sign FA WR Allen Lazard
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker...
Bears sign numerous players on first day of NFL free agency
The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Notre Dame’s Ryder Rolston reports to IceHogs after signing Blackhawks contract
Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy and Hononegah grad Jordan King are heading to “The Big Dance”.
Two local student-athletes heading to the NCAA Tournament