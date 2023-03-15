Report: David Montgomery signs three-year deal with Lions

DETROIT (WIFR) - Bears running back David Montgomery is on his way to an NFC North rival after multiple reports say the free agent is signing with the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Montgomery will sign a three-year, $18-million deal with Detroit. The former Iowa State Cyclone spent four years in Chicago after being drafted by the Bears in 2019. While in Chicago, Montgomery had over 800 rushing yards each season and posted 30 touchdowns in his four years.

