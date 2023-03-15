IDOT: South Perryville Road bridge in Cherry Valley to close March 20

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Bridge repairs on South Perryville Road will begin as the Illinois Department of Transportation embarks on a $227 million, multiyear project to improve the I-39 corridor.

Construction is slated Monday, March 20, weather permitting, through December 1, 2023.

This means road closures on South Perryville Road between Armer Drive and Mill Road.

IDOT notes that motorists will have two detour options during construction: Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road and Linden Road or Harrison Avenue and Mill Road.

Those traveling I-39 should also expect occasional lane closures and shifts in traffic during construction.

