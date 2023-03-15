IDOT: Perryville Road bridge to close March 20, weather permitting

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Bridge repairs on South Perryville Road will begin as the Illinois Department of Transportation embarks on a $227 million, multiyear project to improve the I-39 corridor.

Construction is slated Monday, March 20, weather permitting, through December 1, 2023.

This means road closures on South Perryville Road between Armer Drive and Mill Road.

IDOT notes that motorists will have two detour options during construction: Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road and Linden Road or Harrison Avenue and Mill Road.

Those traveling I-39 should also expect occasional lane closures and shifts in traffic during construction.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move...
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Laser tag
New laser tag arena opens in former Laser Quest space

Latest News

RRATFR
Anything That Floats raft race returns to Rockford
March 15 birthdays
March 15 birthdays
Photo of Peanut
Man demands change to Illinois law after dog was brutally attacked
Photo of Peanut
Loves Park dog attacked, owner demands for change