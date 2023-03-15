Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer, dies at age 71

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas.(Frank Micelotta | Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bobby Caldwell, the singer/songwriter who scored a top hit with “What You Won’t Do for Love” in the 1970s, has died at the age of 71, his family said Wednesday.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, wrote on his official Twitter account that he died at his home. She said he had been dealing with health issues for years after being “floxed,” an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

“I held him tight in my arms as he left us,” Mary Caldwell wrote. “I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move...
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Laser tag
New laser tag arena opens in former Laser Quest space

Latest News

An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into...
Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2019 file, booking photo released by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office...
Florida man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of 5 women at bank
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages