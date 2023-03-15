Anything That Floats raft race returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A favorite summer event is returning in August. The Rock River Anything That Floats Race (RRATFR) will be back in the region on August 20th.

Every year, more than 50 teams create homemade rafts and race them 1.65 miles from the Auburn Street bridge to Prairie Street Brewing Company. The race is a fundraiser for local events and non-profits like the city’s Fourth of July celebration, the Rock River Trail Initiative and more. In years past, the event has raise more than $20,000 for these charities.

“We’re excited to bring back the annual tradition of the Raft Race to the city. The community has embraced the event which now, in its fifth year, has become another annual event to bring people to downtown Rockford and enjoy the riverfront,” said Amy McIntyre with the Rockford Park District. “One of Rockford’s greatest assets is the river, and we are grateful to be a part of highlighting it.”

Registration for the RRATFR is $100 per team. Groups should register at https://rratfr.com/ before August 14. The website also offers the option to sign up to volunteer on the day of the event.

