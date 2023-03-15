Anything That Floats raft race returns to Rockford

RRATFR
RRATFR(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A favorite summer event is returning in August. The Rock River Anything That Floats Race (RRATFR) will be back in the region on August 20th.

Every year, more than 50 teams create homemade rafts and race them 1.65 miles from the Auburn Street bridge to Prairie Street Brewing Company. The race is a fundraiser for local events and non-profits like the city’s Fourth of July celebration, the Rock River Trail Initiative and more. In years past, the event has raise more than $20,000 for these charities.

“We’re excited to bring back the annual tradition of the Raft Race to the city. The community has embraced the event which now, in its fifth year, has become another annual event to bring people to downtown Rockford and enjoy the riverfront,” said Amy McIntyre with the Rockford Park District. “One of Rockford’s greatest assets is the river, and we are grateful to be a part of highlighting it.”

Registration for the RRATFR is $100 per team. Groups should register at https://rratfr.com/ before August 14. The website also offers the option to sign up to volunteer on the day of the event.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move...
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Laser tag
New laser tag arena opens in former Laser Quest space

Latest News

March 15 birthdays
March 15 birthdays
Photo of Peanut
Man demands for Illinois law to change after dog was brutally attacked
Photo of Peanut
Loves Park dog attacked, owner demands for change
Much colder air is likely to return for the weekend.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/14/2023