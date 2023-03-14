Sunshine’s long-awaited return on tap Tuesday

Temperatures to remain well below normal for one more day
By Mark Henderson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a bit of a depressing stretch for most these past few days.

For a fifth straight day, we’ve failed to register a 40° temperatures, and for a sixth consecutive day, we’ve failed to see any sunshine. One streak is to continue Tuesday, though one is nearly certain to come to an end.

High pressure is settling into the area as we speak, meaning clearing skies are to be anticipated as our Monday night progresses. That’ll ultimately lead to temperatures falling into the middle teens, with wind chills likely dropping into the single digits.

High pressure’s dominance, however, means that sunshine will be in full supply on Tuesday, a more than welcomed development for the vast majority of Stateliners clamoring for brighter times. A northerly wind will continue to restrict temperatures, though. Highs are to reach no more than 37° Tuesday.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, though northerly winds will keep temperatures on the chilly side.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to remain on the chilly side Tuesday despite there being a good deal of sunshine.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bigger changes arrive on Wednesday as winds finally begin to shift back to a more southerly direction. That, plus a good amount of sunshine should allow temperatures to reach the lower 50s before the arrival of more cloudiness Wednesday night.

Sunshine will dominate for at least the first half of Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures should reach the upper 40s to lower 50s on Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Clouds are to return to the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The incoming cloudiness Wednesday night announces the arrival of our next weather maker, which is to be the fifth dynamic storm system to affect the Midwest in as many weeks.

The read on this system remains rather clear in that we’re nearly certain to be on the warm side of the storm, meaning that we’re to see rain from it. In fact, the rain could be quite heavy, and thunderstorms aren’t out of the equation, especially Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening.

For a fifth straight week, a strong storm system is set to affect the Midwest.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Thursday's storm system looks to come in the form of rain, and it's possible it could be heavy.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
A few rumbles of thunder are also not out of the question.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As mentioned previously, we’re to be on the warm side of the storm, meaning despite the cloudy, rainy conditions, temperatures Thursday should reach the middle 50s.

Temperatures Thursday should reach the middle 50s, despite there being quite a bit of rain.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But the warmth is to be extremely temporary in nature. On the storm system’s back side, much cooler air will be quickly rushing in, sending temperatures careening downward Friday, so much so that a brief period of mixed precipitation may occur before the system ultimately departs. The rest of the day appears to be windy and much colder. While highs are to reach the lower 40s early in the day, falling temperatures are likely Friday afternoon.

Colder air sweeps in on Friday, meaning there could be a brief spell of a rain/snow mix.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures will fall in a big way Friday as winds sweep back in out of the north.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That sets the stage for what looks to be another chilly weekend, with Saturday appearing to be downright frigid by mid-March standards. Clouds are to be abundant in nature, and winds are to remain gusty out of the north. The end result will be high temperatures more typical of late January, with some spots struggling to get out of the 20s during the afternoon.

Many spots won't see temperatures get out of the 20s on Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

