Report: Jets sign FA WR Allen Lazard

The majority of Lazard’s pro career has been spent in Green Bay after going undrafted in 2018
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard n action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard n action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WIFR) - According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Packers receiver Allen Lazard is heading to the Jets after becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Schultz says Lazard is set to sign a four-year, $44-million deal.

The new contract comes after Lazard’s one-year, nearly $4-million deal ended at the end of the 2022 season with Green Bay. After going undrafted in 2018, Lazard has been a mainstay in Green Bay’s offense over recent years including a breakout 2022 season which saw him reach a career-high in receiving yards (788).

