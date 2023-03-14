Notre Dame’s Ryder Rolston reports to IceHogs after signing Blackhawks contract

Rolston’s rights were acquired by the Blackhawks in April 2021
The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After completing his junior season at Notre Dame, the Blackhawks have signed F Ryder Rolston to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Boston native will report to the IceHogs and his $895,000 contract will run through the end of the 2025-2026 season. In his three years in South Bend, Rolston played in 93 games and tallied 53 points (18G, 35A). Ryder is also the son of Stanley Cup Champion Brian Rolston.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare
Missing Belvidere man found out of state
The GoFundMe page has raised half of the $20,000 goal so far.
Mom who survived Bolingbrook shooting has Rockford roots

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker...
Bears sign numerous players on first day of NFL free agency
Boylan grad Peyton Kennedy and Hononegah grad Jordan King are heading to “The Big Dance”.
Two local student-athletes heading to the NCAA Tournament
The Hornets fell to Gibault Catholic 64-45 in the school’s first state championship appearance...
Scales Mound ends historic season with runner-up finish at state
The recently crowned Region IV Champion Highland Cougars fell to Moberly Area Community College...
Highland Cougars await fate in NJCAA Tournament after losing automatic bid