Notre Dame’s Ryder Rolston reports to IceHogs after signing Blackhawks contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After completing his junior season at Notre Dame, the Blackhawks have signed F Ryder Rolston to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Boston native will report to the IceHogs and his $895,000 contract will run through the end of the 2025-2026 season. In his three years in South Bend, Rolston played in 93 games and tallied 53 points (18G, 35A). Ryder is also the son of Stanley Cup Champion Brian Rolston.

