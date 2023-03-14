Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl

A recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond. (Source: KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Missouri police officer on the job for just five months responded to a call he will never forget when he helped deliver a baby.

At the end of Scott City police officer James Haney’s shift last week, he got a call about a woman going into labor. When he arrived at the home, he found the woman’s water had already broken and the baby was crowning.

Haney has only been on the police force for five months and said he had never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military experience prepared him for this situation.

“Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it,’ she’s like, ‘OK,’ and literally within a minute or two we had a baby girl,” Haney said. “Mom did great; mom did amazing.”

After the birth, EMS arrived to take the family to the hospital.

Haney said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came home from the hospital on Monday with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

Scott City is located in southeast Missouri, just south of Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker...
Bears sign numerous players on first day of NFL free agency
The GoFundMe page has raised half of the $20,000 goal so far.
Mom who survived Bolingbrook shooting has Rockford roots
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
March Madness betting guide: Not just about brackets
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water