New laser tag arena opens in former Laser Quest space

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new gaming arena has officially opened in the space of the former Laser Quest in Rockford.

Sector 815, owned by MindGames Rockford LLC., boasts new laser tag technology including game modes, advanced scoring, and real-time stat tracking using the Call Sign app.

Laser tag fans can opt for game upgrades like grenades, shock bracelets or advanced, realistic-looking laser taggers while surrounded by in-arena televisions and utility boxes to allow for endless game modes.

Sector 815 is also introducing multiple game modes focused on objective-based missions:

Team Deathmatch - each team tries to accumulate the most points by shooting the opposing team

Team Snipers - similar to Team Deathmatch but only single-shot sniper rifles are used

Infection - a zombie-themed game mode where one player starts out infected and attempts to infect the remaining players

Gun Game - a free for all mode in which you receive a new weapon each time you kill an opposing player.

Reservations can be made online or over the phone, and walk-ins are accepted based on availability.

The arena is open seven days a week, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to midnight on Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

