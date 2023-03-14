Bears sign numerous players on first day of NFL free agency

The busy day of free agent pick ups comes days after Chicago traded their #1 overall pick
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - It’s been a busy first day of free agency for the Chicago Bears as reports say the Bears have signed LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB T.J. Edwards, and OG Nate Davis.

The Bears began their day by reportedly signing Edwards from Philadelphia. The Lake Villa, Illinois native was one of four players last season with 150+ tackles and 10+ tackles for loss. The Lakes High School is signing for a reported $19.5-million.

Along with Edwards, the Bears signed a second linebacker in Buffalo’s Tremaine Edmunds. The former Virginia Tech standout reportedly signed to a four-year, $72-million deal. The 24-year-old was a first-round pick for the Bills in 2018 and made a pair of Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.

Finally, on the offensive side, the Bears have reportedly added Tennessee offensive lineman Nate Davis. The former Titan is described to have a three-year, $30-million deal. Since entering the league in 2019, Davis has 54 starts to his name across four seasons.

