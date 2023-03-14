Arrests made in thefts from UPS drop boxes in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars Tuesday after multiple reports were made to law enforcement regarding package thefts.

On Monday, March 13, Oregon police received reports of break-ins at two UPS drop boxes in Byron and Oregon.

Police found Egan Maginas, 30, of Rock Island, driving a vehicle that matched the description in the reports on the 100 block of S. 3rd Street.

Kevin Franklin Torrey, 47, of Plano, TX, was a passenger in the vehicle when police stopped Maginas..

After the stop, both Maginas and Torrey were taken to the Ogle County jail. Torrey faces charges of theft and possession of burglary tools, and Maginas faces drug charges, along with traffic citations for no valid registration, no driver’s license and no vehicle insurance.

Investigators say other jurisdictions may have more charges pending for both men.

Any Ogle County residents that have packages that have not been accounted for, please contact the Oregon Police Department at 815-732-2162.

