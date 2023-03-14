4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft

General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move forward.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies issued six arrest warrants this week in the Jan. 4 theft of more than $200,000 worth of farm equipment from a Pecatonica business.

Patrick G. Peters, 33, of Lansing, Ill; Anthony Peters, 36, of Lansing, Ill.; Jason L. Schaffer, 41, of Hazel Crest, Ill.; and Jermel Pettway, 43, of Chicago, are all wanted in Winnebago County, while two others, Julian Sherman, 36, of Lansing, Ill. and Logan Paterson, 26, of Crown Point, Ind. were already taken into custody.

Authorities say the theft happened Jan. 4 at NITE Equipment, 2388 North Conger Road in Pecatonica. The business reported numerous trailers, a Skid-Steer, and a Ford F550 stolen.

Since the investigation, several of the stolen items have been recovered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any remaining stolen items, or wanted individuals can call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

