Rockford Boys & Girls Club announces Black History Month art contest winners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Boys & Girls Club along with U.S. Cellular celebrated local artists Thursday as they announced the winners of the 6th annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Young artists payed homage to Black role models in science, technology, engineering and math. This included historical figures, world leader, scientists and educators.

Ten finalists were chosen by the Boys & Girls Club, and the winners were chosen by a public vote.

Shavaria G. took home the first-place prize of $250 for her painting of American engineer Kimberly Bryant. The second-place award went to Kaylyaa L. with a prize of $150 for her picture featuring the theme “Black Intelligence.”

