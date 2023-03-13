Pritzker signs historic ‘Paid Leave for All’ Act

Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill Monday to give all workers a minimum of 40 hours of paid...
Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill Monday to give all workers a minimum of 40 hours of paid time off each year.(WIFR)
By ANDREW W. CAMPBELL
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 4 million workers in Illinois do not get a single paid sick day, which is why lawmakers created the Paid Leave For All Workers Act.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the bill Monday to give all workers a minimum of 40 hours of paid time off each year. However, employers may offer more.

Under the new law, employees will get one hour of paid time off for every 40 hours they work. The time may be taken off for any reason, so people don’t have to worry about missing a day of work if they get sick, need to take care of a child or just want to take a vacation.

“Employers benefit from allowing employees to tend to the urgent personal matters of their lives,” Pritzker said. “Workers’ productivity increases and they often gain greater passion for their job when they can manage the stresses that they face outside of work more easily.”

Unused paid leave can be rolled over from year to year, but an employer will not be required to pay any balance when someone leaves.

The law goes into effect January 1, 2024, and time off will be available starting March 31, or 90 days after starting a job.

