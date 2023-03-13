Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police said a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Tennessee.

WSMV reports 48-year-old Billy Johnson, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nashville police responded to the incident’s location around 4:45 p.m. Police said they were told by one of the victims that Johnson was driving aggressively and had rear-ended him before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men were in the middle of an argument when the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight. Police said Johnson then picked the woman up and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. According to WSMV, she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Nashville Metro police officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him outside of his home. He has since been released on bond.

