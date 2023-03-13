Mom who survived Bolingbrook shooting has Rockford roots

The GoFundMe page has raised half of the $20,000 goal so far.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Bolingbrook woman is in the hospital recovering from her injuries in a shooting that killed her two daughters and fiancé.

Tania Stewart is originally from the Rockford area, but says she dreads going back to her Bolingbrook home after last weekend’s tragedy.

“I don’t know what to do when I leave the hospital I don’t know where to go? I can’t go back to that house, it’s a blood bath. I have to start completely over and relocate,” Stewart wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Her two boys, ages 3 and 14, were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not harmed.

The GoFundMe page details Stewart’s plans to hold the funerals in Rockford.

On Wednesday, Bolingbrook community members held a vigil for the 9- and 17-year-old girls and Stewart’s 40-year-old fiancé.

