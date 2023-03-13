KNIB Earth Day Award nominations close March 15

Earth Day
Earth Day(Source: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Earth Day, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) will honor those who support environmental preservation with an evening highlighting their efforts.

The 16th annual Earth Day Awards will showcase both corporate and individual stewards of the worthy cause.

Nominations for this event must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Award winners will be recognized at the Earth Day Award banquet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 200 S. Bell School Rd. in Rockford.

The event will feature keynote speaker Doug Scott, vice president of Strategic Initiatives of the Great Plains Institute and emcee Mark Henderson, local Meteorologist and American Meteorological Society (AMS) member.

Those who wish to reserve a table can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Parade rolls through downtown Rockford
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway with Rockford parade, Paddyfest
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare
Missing Belvidere man found out of state

Latest News

Black History Month Art Contest
Rockford Boys & Girls Club announces Black History Month art contest winners
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
Pet of the Week: Trixie
Pet of the Week: Trixie
Boys & Girls Club Money Matters
Boys & Girls Club Money Matters