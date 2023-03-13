KNIB Earth Day Award nominations close March 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Earth Day, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) will honor those who support environmental preservation with an evening highlighting their efforts.

The 16th annual Earth Day Awards will showcase both corporate and individual stewards of the worthy cause.

Nominations for this event must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Award winners will be recognized at the Earth Day Award banquet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 200 S. Bell School Rd. in Rockford.

The event will feature keynote speaker Doug Scott, vice president of Strategic Initiatives of the Great Plains Institute and emcee Mark Henderson, local Meteorologist and American Meteorological Society (AMS) member.

Those who wish to reserve a table can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.