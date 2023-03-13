Freeport hiring personnel across three public safety sectors

Freeport Police Department
Freeport Police Department(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are encouraged to apply for police, 9-1-1 dispatch and fire positions in Freeport.

Entry-level police officers, telecommunicators and firefighter candidates are an essential part of public safety.

To apply, police officers must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 to 35 years old. The starting salary for entry-level officers is nearly $58,000 per year with aggressive rate increases.

The department also has openings for lateral transfers with up to 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Telecommunicator testing will be held in April. Applications for both police and telecommunicators are available here, or at the Freeport Police Department at 320 W. Exchange St.

Firefighter candidates must be 21 to 35 years old as well, unless exempt by state statute. The entry-level salary for a Freeport Firefighter is nearly $48,000 with aggressive rate increases.

Applications are available online at https://cityoffreeport.org/fire-department-job-openings/ or at the Freeport Fire Department, 1650 S. Walnut Avenue.

For additional job postings, please visit cityoffreeport.org.

