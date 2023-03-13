Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A drive along Stephenson road west of Bolton road quickly turned deadly Tuesday night when 26-year-old Katelin Croffoot lost her life in a single-vehicle crash. Now, family and friends try to move forward by honoring her memory.

“I guess in all retrospect, you can just say she was the life of the party,” said her brother Steven Croffoot.

Croffoot says it’s been difficult, but he wants to remember his little sister as the adventurous and loving person she was.

“She liked volleyball, hanging out with friends, anything outdoors. She loved tubing; we used to go hunting as kids all the time with my dad. Fishing she loves fishing, so she pretty much did anything to stay out of the house,” said Croffoot.

A family friend created a GoFund Me to help cover memorial expenses. You can support the family by donating through this link.

