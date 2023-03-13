Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s leading manufacturers is hosting a hiring even this week in part with staffing provider The Workplace.

Concentric will host the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at its Rockford facility located at 2222 15th St.

Over 30 temp-to-hire and direct-hire openings will be available for applicants with a wide-range of industrial production experience, including skilled machining, maintenance and assembly.

“We are excited to partner with workplace to fill these positions,” Concentric Plant Manager Shawn Thomas said.

Positions are available on 2nd and 3rd shifts and offer competitive pay.

“At Concentric, we take great pride in the talented people who work here,” Thomas said. “Our employees have contributed significantly to our growth and global reputation for impeccable product quality.”

Those interested in more information can call 815-961-0600.

