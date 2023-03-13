AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW DALY and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The decision revealed Monday, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate decisions, is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s climate pledges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Eligible small business owners from any of the seven TIF districts in Rockford can apply for...
Rockford’s TIF Program to fund projects for locally-owned businesses
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare

Latest News

Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than...
Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after collapse
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8,...
Vice President Harris to visit Africa in latest US outreach
Mary's Market Mondays
Mary’s Market Mondays