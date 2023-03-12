St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway with Rockford parade, Paddyfest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday, March 17 marks St. Patrick’s Day, a day to celebrate all things Irish.

Illinoisans didn’t want to wait for the official day to roll around, with festivities popping up all over the state on Saturday.

Rockford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the Irish Marching Society, rolled through Rockford’s River District Saturday afternoon, followed by Paddyfest in the evening.

Visitors had the lovely opportunity to see the Rock River turn green and listen to some classic Irish tunes.

Paddyfest kicked off at 4 p.m. at The Standard. Two bands, The Tooles out of Madison and Emerald Wind out of Beloit provided the entertainment.

Chicago’s Saint Patrick’s Day festival also kicked off on Saturday, with the traditional Chicago River

Chicago’s first Irish Parade was first held in 1843, becoming an official city event in the 1950s.

“You have so many different clans, you have so many different families. I mean this is something that people come in from out of town to be with their family, to march with their family, to celebrate Rockford, to celebrate their heritage. And it’s a huge credit to Mike and his entire team that helps put this together,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.