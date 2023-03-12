St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway with Rockford parade, Paddyfest

Parade rolls through downtown Rockford
Parade rolls through downtown Rockford(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday, March 17 marks St. Patrick’s Day, a day to celebrate all things Irish.

Illinoisans didn’t want to wait for the official day to roll around, with festivities popping up all over the state on Saturday.

Rockford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the Irish Marching Society, rolled through Rockford’s River District Saturday afternoon, followed by Paddyfest in the evening.

Visitors had the lovely opportunity to see the Rock River turn green and listen to some classic Irish tunes.

Paddyfest kicked off at 4 p.m. at The Standard. Two bands, The Tooles out of Madison and Emerald Wind out of Beloit provided the entertainment.

Chicago’s Saint Patrick’s Day festival also kicked off on Saturday, with the traditional Chicago River

Chicago’s first Irish Parade was first held in 1843, becoming an official city event in the 1950s.

“You have so many different clans, you have so many different families. I mean this is something that people come in from out of town to be with their family, to march with their family, to celebrate Rockford, to celebrate their heritage. And it’s a huge credit to Mike and his entire team that helps put this together,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Eligible small business owners from any of the seven TIF districts in Rockford can apply for...
Rockford’s TIF Program to fund projects for locally-owned businesses
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare

Latest News

Mary's Market Mondays
Mary’s Market Mondays
March 12 & 13 birthdays
March 12 & 13 birthdays
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Katelin Croffoot died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash
Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
The Hornets fell to Gibault Catholic 64-45 in the school’s first state championship appearance...
Scales Mound ends historic season runner-up at state