Scales Mound ends historic season with runner-up finish at state

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 3rd place finish at the Class 1A IHSA State Finals last season, the Scales Mound Hornets followed it up with a 2nd place finish Saturday.

The Hornets fell to Gibault Catholic 65-45 in the school’s first state championship appearance in program history.

“To be able to represent Scales Mound, the green and white to put it on for these past four years and more, it’s just insane. The love and support you get you get from the community. The kids coming to the hotel and saying what’s up and hanging out and making a great impact, that’s just what you want to do at the end of the day,” says Scales Mound senior Charlie Wiegel.

