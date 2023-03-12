Rockfordians celebrate St. Patrick’s day with the annual parade and Paddyfest

Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 17th marks St. Patrick’s Day. From the east coast to the west coast, people celebrate all things Irish, cheering for Irish Music, drinking Irish beer.

Illinoisans didn’t want to wait until the 17th rolls around, with festivities occurring all over the state on Saturday. The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the Irish Marching Society, rolled through downtown Rockford Saturday Afternoon, followed by Paddyfest in the evening. Visitors had the lovely opportunity to see the Rock River turn green and listen to some classic Irish tunes.

Paddyfest began at 4pm at The Standard. Two bands, The Tooles out of Madison and Emerald Wind out of Beloit provided the entertainment.

Chicago’s Saint Patrick’s Day festival also kicked off on Saturday, and that river was also turned green!

Chicago’s Irish Parade was first held in 1843, becoming and official city event in the 1950′s.

“You have so many different clans, you have so many different families. I mean this is something that people come in from out of town to be with their family, to march with their family, to celebrate Rockford, to celebrate their heritage. And it’s a huge credit to Mike and his entire team that helps put this together,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

