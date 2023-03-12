More snow added to Thursdays already fallen amount

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday brought more snow to add to the already fallen snow on the ground.

The day didn’t have much wind but it did have cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-30s. Winds came in from the east at 10 mph and we could expect to see wind gusts on Sunday up to 20 mph.

Temperatures stayed cool but warmer (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A majority of the day remained cloud, around seven at night snow began to fall on the stateline rather quickly. Snow will continue to fall heavily across our region overnight into Sunday where winds will pick up, temperatures will remain cooler and snow will fall heavier.

The National Weather Service is calling for around three inches of snow total. Roads will become slippery and can be dangerous, so take your time driving and do not rush to your destination.

Snow continues to pick up speed. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We start to see the snow let up a little bit. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow continues to fall but lessens a little. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy snow keeps on falling. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As snow falls throughout the day on Sunday, it will evolve into lighter snow as it gets further into the afternoon. This will lead to a complete halt in the late evening for around five hours.

A break from the snow for a couple of hours. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

However, it will pick up heavily again around three in the morning on Monday falling until it stops again around nine in the morning.

The rest of Monday will remain cold and cloudy but no snow should fall.

Snow starts up again. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow continues but starts to slow down. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Say goodbye to the snow for now. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We could see a total of 1-3 inches of snow. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

