Midway Village Museum celebrates the history of the sock monkey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sock monkey has been a staple of the Forest City for decades, and on Saturday the Midway Village Museum gave people the chance to celebrate the history of this famous stuffed animal.

The sock became popular in the 1930′s when Howard Monk, a Rockford advertising executive, suggested Forest City knitting company add a red heel to the nelson sock. The purpose of this detailed addition was so it could stand out from competitors. From there, the legend of the sock monkey was born.

Visitors to the museum could enjoy activities like pin the tail on the monkey, a sock monkey puppet station and a variety of carnival games.

“It’s something that Rockford people have pride in, it’s here from Rockford just like the peaches, and it’s a great way to share the history of this city. Hoping some of my family will show up and I can make one with them myself,” Luke Fredrickson, Midway Village Museum marketing director.

