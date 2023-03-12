Kids learn the ways of agriculture at Discovery Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Speaking of the great outdoors, the Discovery Center in Rockford teamed up with the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau to host “AG is all Around Us” on Saturday.

The event ran from 10 in the morning until two in the afternoon. Kids of all ages got the chance to dive into the different ways agriculture makes use of science, technology, engineering and math. Local farmers brought different activities for visitors with some even bringing farmlife. There was also the chance to craft creative agriculture-related tools like a worm bin.

For people who don’t know, a worm bin is a composter that uses worms to recycle food scraps.

“Our animal farmers love to come out, the kids love to meet the little farm animals and it gives families the opportunities to ask questions to our farmers,” said Diane Cleland, who is with the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau.

“Families with young children love to come to the discovery center so it’s a great opportunity for us to connect with them while they’re here enjoying the museum,” said Cleland.

