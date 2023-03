FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The recently crowned Region IV Champion Highland Cougars fell to Moberly Area Community College 66-52 in the District Championship Saturday night.

The Greyhounds earn the automatic bid into the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, while the Cougars hope to earn one of the at-large bids.

