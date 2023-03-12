Golden Eagles’ season finale highlighted by 40 minutes from all five starters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley’s women’s basketball team lost to the undefeated Morton Panthers in the NJCAA Division II Region IV Midwest B District Championship 96-68 Saturday behind an incredible effort from its starters.

While Saturday’s loss ends RVCs first season at the Division II level, all five of the team’s starters (Emily Rich, Sam Tourtillott, Maya Mitchell, Eli Teubert, Mckenna Williams) played a full 40 minutes. This is because in last week’s semi-final win, the remaining players, who were all on the bench, stormed the court to break up a scrum. The league suspended those players for breaking the rules, which is why only five players suited up for the Golden Eagles.

Maya Mitchell, Eli Teubert and Mckenna Williams were named to the All-Tournament Team.

