Cortland beauty school gives back to community through free goods, services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of one Cortland beauty school are pushing to better the entire town.

Cortland’s Hair Knowledge University does it all from teaching children how to braid hair to leaving free items outside for anyone to take.

“I know somebody, somewhere is going to be able to benefit from it,” said Hair Knowledge University’s instructor Ulonda carver.

Carver recognizes that everyone needs help sometimes. That’s why at the end of last year, she began Suite Halo, a free haircut service for children.

“Just to help the parents out that are one is too busy and just can’t get to their children’s hair or two they just can’t afford to send their children to the salon,” Carver said.

Carver says the service is for seven- to thirteen-year-olds but will take kids younger if they can sit properly in the chair.

“My favorite part is the reaction and the experience for the children,” Carver said. “Some of them have never had their hair shampooed in a professional shampoo bowl.”

Not only does Hair Knowledge University offer free services inside, but they also provide free goods for anyone outside.

“I have more than I need always and sometimes I just buy things,” carver said. “I just buy it because it’s on sale, so why not get it and put it outside.”

One alumna of the university, Nia Hill, says carver is always giving back to the community and isn’t surprised Carver put the free items outside.

“When she did that, I didn’t really go aahh because she’s always done that,” Hill said. “She’s always giving, she’s always gifting.”

Hill recommends anyone who needs clothes, drinks or accessories should take advantage.

“If you’re in DeKalb or Sycamore, take the little ten-minute ride if you can and there might be some items there for you that you may need,” Hill said.

Carver says she replenishes the shelf and bench outside of Hair Knowledge every day and encourages anyone who is able to also leave small items out.

Hill says the name Suite Halo is named after her daughter, halo, and Carver likes to call the children who sits in her chair her angels.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.