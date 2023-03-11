Rochelle hosts expo to fulfill open job positions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of employers set up shop at Rochelle Township High School hoping to scout potential job candidates.

“It opens more doors for us. It gives us the chance to be able to do something,” said one Rochelle Hiring Expo attendee Lester Walker.

Over the years, many of us have gotten the question, ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ The City of Rochelle hopes to answer that question by hosting a hiring expo Friday, March 10, so people can find their dream job.

“I’m here to just take full advantage see if there’s an opportunity for me to get a new job,” Walker said.

One attendee says her favorite part about the expo is to see all of the employers she’s applied to and talk to them face-to-face, which she says gives her an advantage.

“Letting the community come in and say, ‘hey this is who I am, I have this experience, here’s my application.’ They can’t run,” said Taylor Jacobson who is trying to find a part-time job. “They kind of have to give you an answer.”

The hiring expo is also a time where employers appeal to juniors and seniors of RTHS who are looking and weighing their options for life after graduation.

“The big reason for the students to go through to really plant those seeds that here’s what’s available in your hometown even if they go away to school,” said City of Rochelle’s mayor John Bearrows. “They may want to come back if there’s the right thing that interests them.”

Two of the employers at the event say they have several positions to fill and they hope the event helps a high schooler find their calling just like they did when they attended as RTHS seniors.

“I was interested in the fire department, so I had gotten hired my senior year through this,” said Rochelle Police Department 911 dispatcher Jasmine Sarabia who is one of those past students.

The mayor says his main goal is to fill every job in Rochelle, so businesses keep thriving in the city.

