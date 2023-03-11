Don’t get excited about Fridays snowy break, more is expected for the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow continued to fall a little before noon on Friday, adding another inch to the already large amount of fallen snow.
A total of 7.03 inches of snow is what fell in the last 24 hours from this blustery winter storm. Friday remained on the chillier side with our high at 35 degrees but it felt much cooler as our wind chill was in the mid-20s.
The day was fairly windy as well with northern Canadian winds making their way across the stateline between 10 to 15 miles per hour. These winds brought down cooler air which is why we are having much cooler days.
The rest of Friday night will remain cloudy and cool with possibly some flurries here and there.
As we make our way into Saturday we can look forward to more clouds and cold temperatures. However, as we get further into Saturday night we can expect some more snow to fall. Beginning around 10:30 at night heavy snow will start cover the ground and add to the already packed snow. This will continue overnight into Sunday and won’t be stopping until early Monday morning.
Sunday will be filled with lots of heavy snow fall in the early morning all the way until noon. This will also bring winds and cold temperatures. Keep your winter coats and snow boots out because you’re gonna need them with how this snowy day is expected to go.
Sunday afternoon will let up a little bit with the snow and ease away from the heavy snow fall. Although, that will pick right back up Sunday night going into early Monday morning. We can expect it to fall a part around three in the morning.
