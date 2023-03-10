Two arrested in string of Poplar Grove car burglaries

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two teen suspects are in custody following a string of car burglaries in Boone County.

John Walker, 18, and Xoey Hughes, 19, both of Poplar Grove, were arrested Thursday, March 9. Both face felony burglary charges.

Deputies were called on Feb. 27 and 28 to Poplar Grove for calls about the car break-ins. Detectives from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say they were able to recover some stolen property taken during the thefts, and Walker and Hughes were developed as suspects.

Walker is being held in the Boone County jail on a $100,000 bond while Huges was released after posting bail.

