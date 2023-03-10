St. Patrick’s Day festivities Saturday in downtown Rockford

FILE: Rockford's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2022.
FILE: Rockford's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2022.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford tradition is on Saturday with the Irish Marching Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Paddy Fest.

The parade steps off at 3 p.m. at Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in Rockford’s Midtown district and will head north to State Street, then west on State to Water Street.

Road closures and traffic controls begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be in effect through 5:30 p.m. on the State Street Bridge.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Rock River’s emerald green glow before heading over to Paddy Fest from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to at Prairie Street Brewing Co. Admission is $10 for adults, and kids 14 and under are free.

Rockford city officials say parking will be limited downtown Saturday due to sports tournaments in the area, and to make travel plans ahead to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day fun.

