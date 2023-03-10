Report: Bears trade top pick to Panthers

CHICAGO (WIFR) - After weeks of rumors and speculation, multiple reports say the Bears have traded the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In exchange for the top pick, the Bears will receive four picks along with standout WR D.J. Moore. The Bears will receive the Panthers’ 2023 first-round pick (ninth overall), 2023 second-round pick (61st overall), 2024 first-round pick, and 2025 second-round pick.

Meanwhile, after being drafted in the first round by Carolina in 2018, WR D.J. Moore will head to Chicago for his sixth season in the league. In 80 games, Moore has racked up 5,201 receiving yards, 364 receptions and 21 touchdowns.

