Missing Belvidere man found out of state

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: A missing Belvidere man’s family says he was found safe and in good health Friday.

The Thounsavath family told Belivdere police that their son Anthony, who was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 26, had been located out of state.

No further details have been released, but Belvidere police extended a thank you Monday to all who helped get the word out and were instrumental in locating the missing man.

Anthony was reported missing after he was supposed to board a flight to Florida at O’Hare Airport (ORD), but never got on the flight.

The Belvidere Police Department says Thounsavath was dropped off Friday, Feb. 25 by a taxi at Terminal 1 at ORD, but never boarded the flight. Airport video surveillance shows him exiting the cab at Terminal 1, and last seen at Terminal 3.

The TSA tells Belvidere police they have not been able to find Thounsavath on any flight documents.

