Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

Thrift store set to open Friday
Carpenter’s Corner, thrift store which benefits homeless, opens Friday
Since January, two managers of Pinnon's are now the owners of the establishment
Pinnon’s in Rockford now under new ownership
About 75 people from the Freeport area are impacted by the layoffs within Newell Brands’ Global...
Newell Brands laying off approximately 75 Freeport employees
Croffoot's sister-in-law started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
Freeport woman dies in Stephenson Co. crash
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter Weather Advisories
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter Weather Advisories

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, revealing the hot economy still isn't cooling...
US economy added 311K jobs in February
A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time.
‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held