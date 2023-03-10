‘Man in the yellow suit’ goes viral for his colorful attire during the Murdaugh trial

Wendell Butterfield, a member of the crowd seen frequently at the Murdaugh trial, gained internet fame for his brightly-colored attire. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Grace Runkel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A member of the crowd became a viral sensation for his dapper outfits during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

WHNS reports Wendell Butterfield became known as the “man in the yellow suit” during the six-week trial.

Butterfield reportedly gained an internet fanbase after he was spotted throughout the trial often wearing colorful jackets, shirts and ties.

According to Butterfield, he was working security at the Colleton County Courthouse for the high-profile trial, creating the original security plan.

“A ghost of the courthouse,” Butterfield responded when asked about his internet fans wanting to know more about him.

Butterfield’s daughter, Shanna Ayer, took to social media during the trial to speak of her trending father saying, “He has apparently made quite an impression on people all around the world during this trial.”

Butterfield said he previously served as a summary court judge as well as in other law enforcement roles.

But despite his interesting career, Butterfield said he is most excited about his family and how he can take a short walk to visit his granddaughter.

“So proud of this man. Everyone loves him. He has fan followings everywhere,” Ayer shared.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
Thrift store set to open Friday
Carpenter’s Corner, thrift store which benefits homeless, opens Friday
Since January, two managers of Pinnon's are now the owners of the establishment
Pinnon’s in Rockford now under new ownership
16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
Cagle is due in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for a bond hearing.
Lee County woman arrested after alleged screwdriver stabbing

Latest News

A man in Michigan is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog.
Man arrested for killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury, lawyer says
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term