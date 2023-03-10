Man faces murder charges in Rockford cold case

Treesa Wiley, 35, was shot to death in 2016.
Merrills is due in court Friday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Merrills is due in court Friday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is charged in the cold case murder of a 35-year-old Rockford pre-school teacher.

Kahyal Merrills, 31, is charged with murder in the 2016 shooting of Treesa Wiley.

Wiley, along with another woman, was found by Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies around 2 a.m. Jan. 30, 2016, in the 1300 block of Carbaugh Avenue. Investigators had received a call about a home invasion at that address.

Both women were shot; the second woman, Kristal Scott, survived.

