Illinois State Police urge drivers to ‘Move Over’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police is urging drivers to ‘Move Over’, after another officer was hurt when a semi-truck hit a squad car Wednesday. That crash in Champaign County marked the eighth Scott’s Law-related crash this year.

23 News asked residents what they do when an ambulance with emergency lights on is heading towards them.

“First slow down, and then move over if you can,” said Rockford Native and Frequent Driver Bruce Hallgren. “Give them room to work.”

“Whether somebody is stranded on the side of the road or somebody is being pulled over, just be kind to and move to the other lane,” said Emergency Medical Technician and Frequent Driver Taylor Miller.”It’s just for safety.”

The ‘Move Over’ Law, formally named Scott’s Law, requires drivers in Illinois to slow down and yield when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with hazard lights on.

“It’s one of those things that people just don’t do,” said Miller. Taylor Miller works for Lifeline Ambulance. Everyday, she sees cars fly by her emergency vehicle, defying the law.

“I have had friends and stuff get in accidents,” said Miller. “You hear about other people losing their lives, just from getting hit on the road.” That hits close to home for Illinois State Trooper Genelle Jones.

“We lost three of our troopers due to Move Over crashes in 2019,″ said Jones. Just last year, ISP saw 23 Move Over-related crashes, and eight of them left a trooper hurt. There’s been 8 so far in 2023. Jones believes it’s her duty to remind those who get behind the wheel to slow down and move over.

“It’s not just only emergency vehicles, but most certainly we are out there on the side of the road the most,” said Jones. “Hundreds of drivers just speed by us as we are trying to do our jobs.”

For her, even one close call is too many.

“We want to make it home to our families, and we want all of our motorists to be safe,” said Jones. “They’re preventable crashes.”

Jones adds she understands there are times when it’s not necessarily safe to move over, that’s why she urges people to keep a close eye on the road and be prepared for what is ahead. ISP has more information on Scott’s Law-related crashes here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.